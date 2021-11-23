Is it alright to perform Salaat on unclean carpet? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Salaat/Salaah on unclean (Najis) carpet.

Question: Is it correct to perform Salaat on Najis Carpet?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The place of worshiper’s Sijdah (prostration) must be clean. But if the place (where the Salaat is performed) is Najis except where the forehead is placed on it, on the condition that the Najaasat (uncleanliness) is not transferred to the body or the clothes; there is no problem and the Salaat is correct.

Source: leader.ir