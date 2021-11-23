Cleaning, washing grids of al-Abbas holy shrine (+Photos)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The staff of the Holy Sanctuary Care Division at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine have completed the work of cleaning and washing the holy grid of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in order to preserve the color and luster of the metal from oxidation, changes in weather conditions and time factors.

Division official Haj Nizar Ghani Khalil told Al-Kafeel Network, “This work is carried out periodically by the staff of our division, and it is carried out with precision and care using special types of detergents that do not affect the grid parts.”

He added: “The cleaning and washing works include the metal parts of the window, in addition to its ceiling and the bases on which it rests, and polishing and maintaining it completely with high accuracy, while removing oxidation factors and sedimentation caused by climatic conditions, in order to preserve its beautiful image and show it in proportion to the atmosphere of faith, as it is affected by climatic conditions, and oxidation factors that affect the metals from which it is made, and include: (gold, silver, stainless steel, and other metals).

And he stated: “These works are usually performed in the late hours of the night, to ensure that they do not hinder the movement of visitors. The works are in two stages, the first is to remove oxidation factors and sediment from the grid, and the second is to clean the parts of the grid with special materials.”