Iran FM, IAEA chief meet, confer in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi met and conferred in the Iranian capital on Tuesday evening.

Grossi arrived in Tehran last night and was accorded a warm welcome by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI).

Grossi and AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami met earlier today when they discussed creating a specific framework for cooperation between the AEOI and United Nations nuclear watchdog.

