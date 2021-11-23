Bahrain: Raids and arrests campaign against citizens

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: The Bahraini Interior Ministry carried out a vast raids and arrests campaign during which it arrested 13 citizens at least, according to news networks. It also summoned a number of citizens over taking part in anti-normalization protests, Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society stated. The Interior Ministry claimed that it discovered a new “cell” in a “proactive security operation,” adding in an official statement that it arrested “terrorist elements” and seized “weapons and explosives from Iran”.

Rasd Network said that the security authorities raided at the dawn of Monday (November 22, 2021) Al-Ekr and arrested Mahmoud Abdulatif, Mohammed Abduljabbar and Hussein Al-Moghni. They also arrested Ahmed Abdullah Marhoun, Hussein Rahma, Mahdmi Muslim, Hussein Muslim, Mohammad Yehya Badaw from Diraz. Besides, Mostafa Bahr, Fadel Abbas Abduljabar, Hussein Abbas Abduljabar, Mansour Abdullah Abduljabar and Abduljabar Isa Abduljabar were arrested from Nuwaidrat.

“Within the framework of security efforts to preserve the security of the homeland and in a proactive security operation in cooperation with the National Intelligence Service, the Investigation and Criminal Evidence Department announced the arrest of terrorist elements who began planning and preparing for terrorist operations targeting security and civil peace, and the seizure of weapons and explosives sourced from Iran with those elements associated with terrorist groups are in Iran,” the ministry said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said that Interior Ministry raided Diraz, Nuwaidrat and Al-Ekr with a large number of Commandos forces, civilian cars affiliated with the state security, in addition to military vehicles and cars from the Investigation and Criminal Evidence Department and a bus carrying the raid police, just one day after the Manama dialogue conference ended.

The authorities have been carrying out illegal raid campaigns since 2011 that lead to the arrest of dozens of citizens. The arrested citizens are forced to make coerced confessions that are the basis for their prosecution, human rights groups say.