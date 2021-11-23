Date :Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 | Time : 20:25 |ID: 238807 | Print

Plasschaert: There is no evidence of fraud in Iraqi elections

SHAFAQNA- The UN envoy to Iraq stressed that the parliamentary elections in Iraq were well conducted and there is no evidence of fraud.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, announced today (Tuesday) that the October elections were generally considered healthy.

“The October election was generally considered healthy,” she said in a speech to the UN Security Council.

Regarding the post-election developments, Plasschaert emphasized that peace, restraint and dialogue are the only way forward and said:
According to the Iraqi judiciary, there has been no evidence of election fraud so far.

The UN envoy called for the election problems to be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert highlighted the recent parliamentary elections in Iraq as an important starting point on a longer path to restoring public confidence and the importance of forming an inclusive government.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

