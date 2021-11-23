Date :Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 | Time : 20:44 |ID: 238812 | Print

Meeting of Defense Ministers of Arab Gulf countries in Riyadh

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The 18th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council was held in Riyadh with the participation of the defense ministers of the member states.

The meeting, chaired by Bahraini Defense Minister Abdullah bin Hassan al-Nuaimi, focused on ways to revive joint military and defense cooperation between the armed forces in the region.

The inauguration of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh coincided with the meeting.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
UK condemns Saudi's executions while still sales weapons for Riyadh's Yemen war
UAE document Shows Mohammed bin Salman pursuing plan to target Turkey, weaken Erdogan
About 50,000 Iranian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia, Jamal Khashoggi Paper: Saudi crown prince bars princes from foreign travels
AI pressed Saudi Arabia to rule out death penalty for teenager
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, US, Yemen, Saudi Arabia Zarif: Even Saudis don’t believe fiction of Iranian attacks on oil plants
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *