Meeting of Defense Ministers of Arab Gulf countries in Riyadh

SHAFAQNA- The 18th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council was held in Riyadh with the participation of the defense ministers of the member states.

The meeting, chaired by Bahraini Defense Minister Abdullah bin Hassan al-Nuaimi, focused on ways to revive joint military and defense cooperation between the armed forces in the region.

The inauguration of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh coincided with the meeting.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English