Can the husband be sent to prison for not paying the Mahr? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about sending husband to prison for refusing to pay Mahr (marriage dowry).

Question: Can the husband be sent to prison for not paying the Mahr?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The prison is for the debtor who has the money but delays the debt settlement. But the presumption is that the husband is not rich and the court must investigate, and if it is concluded that he has the money and does not pay his debt, he can be sent to prison; otherwise it is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA