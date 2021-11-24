Is God’s way clear?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Benefit from what God has said, and accept God’s advice and recommendations and take heed, because with clear signs, Allah (SWT) has closed all the ways of excuses on you, and concluded the argument. All the actions/deeds liked by God have been revealed as well as all the disliked ones, in order that you follow the good deeds and avoid the bad ones. Indeed, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) always used to say: Verily, the heaven is involved with difficulties and unhappiness, and the hell is involved with inordinate desires [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 176.