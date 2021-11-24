Date :Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 | Time : 19:04 |ID: 238906 | Print

Photos: “Interfaith meeting united for love of life” at Fatima Zahra Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Islamic Center of Fatima Zahra in Sao Paulo of Brazil with leadership of Shiite cleric ‘Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul’ organized an interfaith meeting with presence of different religions including Catholic educator and priest ‘Julio Renato Lancellotti’.

 

You might also like
Photos: Shia, Sunni Muslims attended meeting about Imam Ali (A.S) at Al-Zahra Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Photos: Participation of Shia clergy in helping people in Sao Paulo
Photos: Brazilian Shia cleric attends breakfast services to needy in Sao Paulo
Photos: Lady Fatima's (SA) mourning ceremony at the night of New Year 2021 at Imam Mahdi (AJ)…
Photos: Brazilian Shia cleric 'Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul' distributes snacks and juice to needy people in Sao Paulo
Photos: Celebration of Imam Hassan's (AS) Birthday, Quran Competition For Children at Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Masjid in…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *