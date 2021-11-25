Can materialistic motivation be counted for the hereafter?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Then, soon you will realise that nothing has remained from whatever was in the world, and whatever relates to the hereafter will be everlasting. Whatever is countable will end and whatever you are waiting for, will come, and whatever is incoming, is to be near [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 103.