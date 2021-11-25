When can disputes lead to destruction?

SHAFAQNA – There is a time when dispute means malice (the desire to harm someone), and it is not that the individuals having dispute are defending the truth, one sees the truth with his/her glasses and the other with another glasses, rather the energies are wasted to destroy each other. Prejudices are involved; one is biased in favour of own opinion, and the other one is biased in favour of his/her opinion; this one tries to destroy that one and the other one tries to destroy this one. Meaning the energies are wasted to destroy each other [1].

