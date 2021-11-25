Discovery of antiquity from early Islamic era in Iraq’s Dhi Qar+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Ali Shalgham, director general of the Research and Excavation Department at the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Archeology, announced the discovery of a Umayyad mosque by British explorers and a team of Iraqi explorers in Dhi Qar province.

Shalgham said in a statement: “Mosques were among the pioneering buildings in the early days of Islam, and we were able to discover one of these mosques, which dates back to the Umayyad period, in the year 60 AH, here in Dhi Qar province and the al-Rifa’i region, which is located north of the city of Nasiriyah.”

He emphasized: This discovery is important and large because this mosque is made of mud and is located in the center of a residential city and has dimensions of eight meters wide and five meters long, and in the heart of this mosque is a small altar that Its capacity is approximately 20 people.

The Iraqi official continued: “This mosque was discovered near the surface of the said place, so we found only a small remnant of it, which was destroyed due to erosive factors caused by wind and rain, but it is an important discovery because it returns to the beginning of Islam.”

Shalgham concluded that past and present exploration teams have little information about early Islamic periods in their explorations.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English