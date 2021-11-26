Date :Friday, November 26th, 2021 | Time : 10:10 |ID: 238982 | Print

South Africa: Serious concern as new coronavirus variant detected

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists in South Africa said they had detected a new COVID-19 variant that could spread internationally. The new discovery, called B.1.1529 and carries an unusually large number of mutations and is clearly very different from previous incarnations.

South African scientists, who had already detected the Beta variant, say the new variant has an “extremely high” number of mutations.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said: We were hopeful that we might have a longer break in between waves — possibly that it would hold off to late December or even next year January.

Source: Bloomberg

