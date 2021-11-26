Can wise behaviour lead to prosperity?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Prosperous is the one who takes heed from others’ lives, and unprosperous is the one who is deceived by inordinate desires. Beware that even slight hypocrisy and boating is Shirk (idolatry, polytheism). And also socialising with those having debauched lifestyle can make you to forget about the faith (Imaan). Know that far-fetched wishes make the wisdom negligent and make you forget remembering God. Consider unwise wishes as lies, as they deceive and the one with such wishes is the deceived one [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 86.