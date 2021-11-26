The main point of Ayah 30 of Surah Ar-Roum

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 30 of Surah Ar-Roum, Allah (SWT) revealed: “So set your heart as a person of pure faith on this religion, the original nature endowed by Allah (SWT) according to which God created mankind (there is no altering Allah’s (SWT) Creation; that is the worthy religion, but most people do not know.)

Zararah (RA) who was a close companion of the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) narrated: I asked the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) about this saying of Allah (SWT): The original nature endowed by Allah (SWT) according to which God created mankind; and Imam (AS) replied: The Almighty created them (mankind) on this (cognitive) recognition that Allah (SWT) is actually (absolutely) their God [1].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 3, Page 279.