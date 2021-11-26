Improving UAE-Turkey relations by investment agreements

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The UAE and Turkey signed energy and technology investment deals during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Ankara.

The UAE will set up a $10 billion fund in Turkey to invest mainly in the logistics sectors, including energy, health, and food, the WAM news agency reported.

“I look forward to exploring new cooperation opportunities to benefit our two nations and advance our mutual development goals,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed tweeted following the talks.

The UAE and Turkey have had differences since the Arab uprisings erupted a decade ago. The two sides started to focus on warming bilateral ties and improving economic cooperation earlier this year.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusogu is expected to visit Abu Dhabi in mid-December, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

