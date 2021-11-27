Issa brothers to build Europe’s biggest Muslim cemetery in Blackburn

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Issa brothers, Britain’s richest men presented a plans to build Europe’s largest Muslim cemetery on a massive plot in northern England.

The 84-acre Issa Memorial Garden would be built to the west of Blackburn, Lancashire, and will have 35,000 burial plots – covering a space the size of 40 football pitches.

This new site dwarfs the current largest Muslim cemetery, The Garden of Peace, which opened in East London in 2002 and holds 10,000 plots, all of which are now occupied.

The charitable arm of Zuber and Mohsin Issa’s business empire, the Issa Foundation, has put forward the plans in part due to an increase in deaths from Covid.

The proposal is in the application phase, and if successful would serve Muslim communities in the region for the next 50-100 years, said the foundation, which was established in 2016 as a not-for-profit charity.

Earlier this year, a plan by the Issa Foundation to build a “landmark” $6.9 million mosque in Blackburn was approved.

Source: dailymail.