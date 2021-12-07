US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics over genocide of Uyghur Muslims

SHAFAQNA- The United States Monday confirmed a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over genocide of Uyghur Muslims.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would send no diplomatic or official representation to the Games given China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses”, France24 reported.”The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home,” she added.

Human rights groups say the Chinese government has forced over a million Uyghur Muslims and other minorities into detention camps in Xinjiang , where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labour.

The US Holocaust Memorial Museum last month released a report that said it’s “gravely concerned that the Chinese government may be committing genocide against the Uyghurs”, Business Insider mentioned.