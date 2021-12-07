US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics over genocide of Uyghur Muslims
SHAFAQNA- The United States Monday confirmed a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over genocide of Uyghur Muslims.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would send no diplomatic or official representation to the Games given China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses”, France24 reported.”The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home,” she added.
Human rights groups say the Chinese government has forced over a million Uyghur Muslims and other minorities into detention camps in Xinjiang , where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labour.
The US Holocaust Memorial Museum last month released a report that said it’s “gravely concerned that the Chinese government may be committing genocide against the Uyghurs”, Business Insider mentioned.
The calls for a boycott have grown louder after after papers were leaked linking President Xi Jinping to actions against the mainly Muslim Uyghurs in north west China. Politicians and human rights activists are among those who want to see the games cancelled or boycotted for human rights reasons. NBA basketballer and outspoken human rights advocate Enes Kanter is one of the high-profile voices to call for a boycott, The Conversation mentioned.
In the UK, the Commons leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told MPs last month that “no tickets have been booked” for the Beijing Games in February. But he also added that the UK government “have long had a policy of thinking that sporting boycotts do not work and that it is a matter for the International Olympic Committee to decide whether the athletes go.”
The Foreign Office said on Monday that “no decisions have yet been made” about the government’s attendance at the Beijing Winter Olympics, according to The Guardian.
In Australia, Canberra last week joined 19 other countries in not signing the Olympic Truce – a tradition that dates back to ancient Greece and ensures conflicts do not disrupt the sports competition – with China in order to send a message to Beijing.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!