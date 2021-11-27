What are the benefits of Dua?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Repel calamities (disasters) by (reciting) Dua [1]. One of the benefits of reciting Dua is to repel calamities; of course Dua has many benefits and some are more important than repelling calamities. The wholeheartedly connection between us and God is established by Dua. That is why you notice that Dua has a special place in infallibles (AS) words (speeches), and they even promoted the religious knowledge by Dua.

The Duas of Sahifah Sajjadiyah (by 4th Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain (AS)) include the most accurate and profound Islamic knowledge which cannot be found everywhere. They did so in order to draw our attention to Dua. Therefore, do not neglect Dua, always recite Dua, especially in times such as blessed occasions and nights, or mid-nights and dawns, and ask Allah (SWT) to accept (our) Duas [2].

