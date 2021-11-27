Leaders of 50 Asian and European countries call for Taliban to cut ties with terrorist groups

SHAFAQNA- Leaders of dozens of Asian and European countries have expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to sever ties with terrorist groups.

Leaders of more than 50 countries held a virtual meeting hosted by Cambodia on Friday (November 26th) to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar. The participating countries issued a joint statement expressing concern over the security situation in Afghanistan, calling for unimpeded access to humanitarian aid groups.

The countries stressed that Afghanistan should no longer be a safe haven for terrorists. In a joint statement, they called on the Taliban to sever ties with all terrorist groups. The Taliban have not yet commented.

In the past, interim Taliban leaders have repeatedly stated that they have no ties to any terrorist group and have assured the world that there is no threat from Afghanistan to other countries.

