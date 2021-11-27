SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Chinese technology giant Baidu and self-driving startup Pony.ai have received licenses to operate their autonomous taxis in Bejing for the first time.

The two companies will operate about 100 cars in an area of around the 60 square kilometer Beijing High-level Automated Driving Demonstration Area, a Bloomberg report said, citing Chinese state media reports.

Baidu said in a statement that qualified users can locate one of the 67 autonomous cars in the vicinity using its Apollo Go app. The service, covering 350 kilometers of roads, will be available from 7 am to 10 pm in more than 600 pickups and drop-off points, added the statement.

Source: forbesmiddleeast