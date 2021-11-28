Conference: “Shia Theology, Beliefs and Methodologies”

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Education Department Of World Federation of Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Muslim Communities holds an event today called “Shia Theology: Beliefs and Methodologies”.

The event will be held with a special address by His Eminence Ayatollah Sheikh Ja’far Subhani and with a panel of distinguished Scholars and Reciters: Seyyed Jalal Masoomi, Seyyed Munir Al-Kabbaz, Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Hakim, Sheikh Dr. Vinay Khetia, Dr. Mohammed Ali Ismail, Dr. Mahjabeen Dhala and Mulla Nazar Al-Qatari.

Join us to get a distinctive glimpse of scholarship in Shia studies.

Register today to the event [limited physical spaces]:

https://lnk.worldfed.org/RegisterLiveEvent

Find out more about this conference on:

https://lnk.worldfed.org/ShiaTheology2021

Venue:

Northwood School, Pinner Rd, Northwood HA6 1QN

On Sunday, 28th November 2021

Registration at 9am (UK)

You can watch them LIVE in London on YouTube@WFKSIMC