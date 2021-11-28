Date :Sunday, November 28th, 2021 | Time : 06:24 |ID: 239081 | Print

EU urges Israel to stop demolition of Palestinian homes

SHAFAQNA- The European Union urged Israel to stop demolition of Palestinian homes.

“We reiterate our call to halt demolitions and any other unlawful practices that coerce Palestinians out of their homes. Demolitions are illegal under international law and significantly undermine the prospects for peace,” the EU tweeted.

According to the UN-OCHA, 21% more structures were demolished or seized by the Israeli occupation authorities and 28% more people were displaced in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the equivalent period in 2020, WAFA reported.

 

