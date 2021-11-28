US:Republican lawmaker apologizes for anti-Muslim remarks
SHAFAQNA-Republican Representative Lauren Boebert apologized on Friday for anti-Muslim remarks about Ilhan Omar.
“I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction,” Boebert said on Twitter.
Her apology came after a video surfaced on Twitter of her speaking at an event in her home state of Colorado where she said she was getting into an elevator at the Capitol when she saw a Capitol police officer running toward her, Reuters reported. “I see fret all over his face, and he’s reaching, and the door’s shutting, like I can’t open it, like what’s happening. I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,'” she said.
She said it was “not my first ‘jihad squad’ moment.”
Omar, who is Muslim and wears a hijab, immediately criticized the video Thursday as “bigotry,” adding that Boebert’s description of the two members of Congress riding an elevator together never occurred.
“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar wrote. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout.” “Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized,” she added. “Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., also condemned the video on Twitter, writing that it will lead to more threats of violence against Omar. “The continued silence & inaction towards this hate-filled colleague and others is enabling violence. It must stop,” Tlaib wrote, according to NBC News .
