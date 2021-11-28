The main point of Ayah 38 of Surah Ash-Shura

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 38 of Surah Ash-Shura, Allah (SWT) revealed: “Those who answer their Lord, establish (maintain) regular Salaat/Salaah, and (conduct) their affairs by counsel (consultation) among themselves, and they spend out of what God provided for them.” It is clear from this Ayah that one of the duties which Allah (SWT) designated for the believers is to consult among themselves on issues which impact their societies.

Considering that the issue of consultation has been mentioned with Wajib matters such as Salaat and Infaq like Zakat, it can be said that consultation in social matters is regarded as a duty for all Muslims in this Ayah. Therefore, this is not just a Mostahab (recommended) matter; rather it is a religious duty and decree in social matters of the Islamic societies. Of course consultation has its own conditions which must be observed.