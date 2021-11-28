New vaccine for Omicron may be ready in early 2022, Moderna says

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Moderna Inc. Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said he suspects the new omicron coronavirus variant may elude current vaccines, to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities.

“The remarkable thing about the mRNA vaccines, the Moderna platform, is that we can move very fast,” he said. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company mobilized “hundreds” of staff early on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day in the U.S., after news of the omicron variant spread.

“This is a dangerous looking virus, but I think we have many tools in our armamentarium now to fight it,” he said.

Source: Bloomberg