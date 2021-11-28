Winners of Dubai international Quran competition for Women awarded

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Winners of the 5th edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak international Quran contest in Dubai, the UAE, were announced and awarded at a ceremony on Saturday night.

Senior officials, contestants and their companions, and a group of community women, directors of Quran memorization centers, and awards representatives and Quranic institutions in the UAE attended the closing ceremony, alkhaleej.ae reported.

The ceremony was opened with the recitation of verses from the Quran by the representative of the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt.

Then the attendees watched a documentary film about the competition.

In an address, Amina Al Dabous, executive director of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Award for Childhood and Youth Creativity, delivered a speech on behalf of Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, chairman of the organizing committee of the award, greeting the participants and congratulating the winners.

She also recommend all the contenders to make sure to continue to memorize and reflect on the Book of God and promote its teachings.

The winners of the top ten ranks, according to the panel of judges, were then awarded at the closing function.

The top winner was Neda Mohamed Fathy from Egypt. The runner up was Rowaida Qassem Mohamed from the US and Mona Abdi from Kenya came third.

The contenders representing Algeria, Jordan, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Senegal, Nigeria and Mauritania came fourth to tenth, respectively.

The competition’s panel of judges included scholars from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia and Pakistan.

The DIHQA annually organizes the international Quranic event for women. Last year it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.