Interfaith conference scheduled in India’s Mumbai

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: An Iranian cultural office has scheduled an online interfaith conference in India’s Mumbai.

This is the second round of the interfaith dialogue organized by Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai and will be held on December 2.

Entitled “The role of peace and justice in human life”, the one-day event will include 10 speeches.

Qahraman Soleimani, head of interfaith dialogue at Islamic Culture and Relations Organizations, is among speakers of the event along with other scholars and activists from India.

The event will broadcast online SNN channel, the YouTube channel of the Iranian culture house, and Zoom.