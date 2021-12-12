UK imposes new sanctions on Myanmar over human rights violations

SHAFAQNA- UK imposed new sanctions on military for serious human rights violations.

The UK has accused the South-east Asian country’s armed forces of continued suppression of the civilian population and of serious human rights violations. The move comes after Ms Suu Kyi, who was pushed out of power in February in a de facto coup by the army, was convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.

The British sanctions, being applied alongside sanctions by the US and Canada, include imposing travel bans and asset freezes on those involved in serious human rights violations or abuses and those responsible for “undermining fundamental rights and liberties”. They will particularly apply to groups involved in securing weapons and other equipment from abroad for the Myanmar military, as well as those who support the security force’s “repression” of civilians, officials said, Independent reported.