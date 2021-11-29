Saudi Arabia bans pilgrims from 18 countries

SHAFAQNA- In its latest meetings, Saudi Arabia has postponed the decision to perform Hajj 1443 to the months leading up to Hajj, expressing concern about the possibility of the outbreak of a new variant of Coronavirus in the region and the country.

Saudi Arabia has banned pilgrims from 18 countries, including Turkey, Afghanistan and Lebanon, from entering the land of revelation as the new variant of Coronavirus is recognized. With the outbreak of the new variant of Coronavirus and its possible entry into the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has banned flights to some countries.

Saudi officials have announced that Hajj pilgrims from 18 countries will be barred from entering the country in order to prevent the spread of the new variant of Coronavirus; As of today, travel to these countries is prohibited and pilgrims from these countries will not be able to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Accordingly, from today, pilgrims from countries such as Lebanon, Turkey, Afghanistan, Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, Comoros, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Swatini and Ethiopia , even if they have received the vaccine and follow the health protocols, they are still not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia and enter the House of God.

About four months ago, the Saudis have agreed to accept foreign pilgrims on terms such as vaccinations. But due to the new variant of Coronavirus, there is a possibility of increasing the number of pilgrims from countries that are not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

