What is modern slavery?

SHAFAQNA – In this (modern) era, individual slavery, muscle strength slavery, illiterates and ignorant individuals’ slavery is outdated, but on the contrary national, public, and collective slavery, the slavery of intellectuals, scientists and scholars has amazingly been developed. Also women’s slavery meaning visibly dominating the woman is outdated, but the spiritual slavery of the woman, employing sex appeal, woman’s singing, woman’s movement have increased and the slave woman’s beauty is (considered as) enterprise [1].

[1] Bardegy Dar Islam, Shahid Allahmah Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 111.