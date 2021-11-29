Did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) consult the believers?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 159 of Surah Aal-e-Imran, Allah (SWT) revealed: “It is by Allah’s (SWT) Mercy that you are gentle to them. Had you been rash and hard-hearted, they would have surely scattered from around you. So excuse them and plead for forgiveness for them, and consult them in the affairs, and once you have taken a decision, put your trust in Allah (SWT). Indeed Allah (SWT) loves those who trust in God.”

One of the characteristics that God mentioned for the Prophet (PBUH) is to consult the believers. This consultation has become Wajib for the Prophet (PBUH) as revealed in the above Ayah. Therefore, consulting other believers in social affair of the society is a duty for all Muslims.