Date :Monday, November 29th, 2021

UAE adopts largest legislative reform

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The UAE aims to keep a competitive edge and bring in new investments and foreigners to strengthen economic, investment, and commercial opportunities.

The UAE has approved extensive legal reforms covering over 40 laws this year. The reforms include new laws and amendments to existing legislation.

The changes aim to develop the legislative structure in sectors including investment, trade, and industry, as well as commercial companies, industrial properties, narcotics, copyrights, trademarks, commercial register, electronic transactions, factoring, and residency.

Source: forbesmiddleeast

 

