Date :Monday, November 29th, 2021 | Time : 18:38 |ID: 239218 | Print

Photos: Israeli occupation forces sabotage house of Palestinian resident of Al-Quds’ old city

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Israeli occupation forces sabotage furniture and other belongings while raiding and thoroughly searching the house of Fo’ad Shawish, a Palestinian resident of Al-Quds’ Old City.

You might also like
Jerusalem: Tens of thousands of Palestinians are being driven out of city
Photos: Palestinian conflict with Israeli militias
The 84th Great March of Return in Gaza +Video
Clinton Email: We must destroy Syria for Israel
"Racism, discrimination and Islamophobia returns to Bolivia after government overthrow"/ Interview with a Bolivian Muslim and Human…
Saudi Arabia: US Jewish Delegation Visit Came As Riyadh Continues to Deny Normalisation With Israel
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *