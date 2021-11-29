Egregious human rights violations in Palestin aimed at separating Al-Quds

SHAFAQNA- The OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission made its appeal ,an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine as the only way to stop ongoing human rights abuses against Palestinianson Monday to coincide with the UN-run International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People 2021.

On International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory — including East Jerusalem, Al-Quds — continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security. While this year, Persistent violations of the rights of Palestinians along with the expansion of settlements risk eroding the prospect of a two-State solution, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called upon the international community to reaffirm its commitment to the people of Palestine in building their future.

In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (resolution 32/40 B).In resolution 60/37 of 1 December 2005, the Assembly requested the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights, as part of the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, un.org reported.The resolution on the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People also encourages Member States to continue to give the widest support and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity.

In recent mounths human right activitists expressed grave concerns over the increasing, “range of violations committed by Israel … particularly the recent draconian measures against Palestinian prisoners and detainees as well as the harassment of Sheikh Jarrah (neighborhood of East Jerusalem) families who remain under the threat of eviction from their houses under baseless and illegal arguments. Moreover,Palestinians in the Gaza enclave have become trapped inside a cycle of unemployment, limited economic opportunity, and poverty, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19.

Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes and forced evictions of residents in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and other areas was also slammed by watchdog body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine as the only way to stop ongoing human rights abuses against Palestinians,Arabnews reported. In a statement, the IPHRC pointed out that the solidarity day highlighted the urgent need for the global community to recognize the inalienable right to self-determination of Palestinian people.

“Today is not only an opportunity for the international community to remember that the question of Palestine remains unresolved, but it is also an opportunity to focus attention on the increasing suffering of the Palestinian people, under the Israeli occupation, and to unify all efforts for assisting them to attain their fundamental rights, including the right to self-determination and the right to return for Palestinian refugees to their homes and property, from which they have been displaced,” the commission said.

The IPHRC statement urged all human rights groups to raise awareness of what it described as “egregious human rights violations” aimed at “separating Al-Quds (Jerusalem) from its original inhabitants, which is yet another vicious attack on the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.”

It added that there was a “need to investigate these abuses by relevant international mechanisms with a view to holding Israel, the occupying power, accountable for violating international human rights and humanitarian laws.”

Peace in the Middle East has been a priority issue for the UN since its founding, but despite the priority accorded this issue, the energy expended, the numerous UN resolutions adopted, and the decades of negotiations, dialogues, and engagements, so little has been accomplished.