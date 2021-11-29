https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/169238991.jpg 599 1010 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-29 21:16:242021-11-29 21:16:24Presiden Raisi discusses Vienna talks with France's Macron
Presiden Raisi discusses Vienna talks with France’s Macron
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: President Ebrahim Raisi had a phone talk with his French counterpart President Emanuel Macron Monday night in which they talked on ongoing Iran-G4+1 nuclear negotiations.
In the phone talk that took 90 minutes the two sides also spoke on bilateral ties and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stands in the Vienna talks with the world powers on its peaceful nuclear program.
