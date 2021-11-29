Date :Monday, November 29th, 2021 | Time : 21:16 |ID: 239245 | Print

Presiden Raisi discusses Vienna talks with France’s Macron

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:  President Ebrahim Raisi had a phone talk with his French counterpart President Emanuel Macron Monday night in which they talked on ongoing Iran-G4+1 nuclear negotiations.

In the phone talk that took 90 minutes the two sides also spoke on bilateral ties and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stands in the Vienna talks with the world powers on its peaceful nuclear program.

