SHAFAQNA- The head of Astan Quds Hussaini announced that it has no other account in Facebook except its official account, which has been authenticated by this social network.

Astan Quds Hussaini said in a statement that the members of Astan Quds Hussaini also do not have any accounts on Facebook and the accounts or groups under the title of “Astan Quds Hussaini” or “Astan Quds Hussaini members” are fake.

The head of Astan Quds Hussaini also stressed that he will file a lawsuit against the institutions that have attributed the name of Astan Quds Hussaini or its members to themselves.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English