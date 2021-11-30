https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/0BE5D2B9-2326-4ABF-A3F5-6778AB8223B8.jpeg 695 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-30 03:01:552021-11-30 03:01:55UN Secretary-General's tweet on Intl. Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People
UN Secretary-General’s tweet on Intl. Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People
SHAFAQNA- “Occupation in Palestine affects international peace and stability,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted.
On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he emphasized the United Nations’ commitment it has made to the Palestinian people to exercise their rights, and said that peace must be established between the Palestinians and the Israelis.
