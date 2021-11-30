Date :Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 | Time : 03:01 |ID: 239254 | Print

UN Secretary-General’s tweet on Intl. Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “Occupation in Palestine affects international peace and stability,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted.

On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he emphasized the United Nations’ commitment it has made to the Palestinian people to exercise their rights, and said that peace must be established between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Arab League Secretary General: Palestinians faced unprecedented pressure from former US administration
UN human rights envoy to Palestinian Territories resigns over Israeli 'denial of access'
To turn back Netanyahu as PM again, US agencies are asked to keep their mouth shut on…
Imminent trip of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince to occupied Jerusalem
Palestine Lauds Paraguay’s Embassy Move
Israel will participate in Bahrain's Maritime Security Summit
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *