Video: Moment of targeting Iraqi PM’s house

SHAFAQNA- The drone used in the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi was domestically built, Iraqi national security adviser said.

Al-Araji released a video at a press conference on Monday showing the moment Al-Kazemi was targeted.

He stated: The attack was carried out with two drones. “We have obtained the coordinates of the drone launch site,” he said.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English