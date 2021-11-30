https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-11-30 09:42:482021-11-30 09:42:48What is the limit of obeying the parents according to the religious law? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the limit of obeying the parents according to the religious law? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about obeying the parents.
Question: To what extent is it Wajib to obey the parents? Must they be obeyed in every aspect even in personal life like choosing the course to study, etc.?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Obeying the parents is not Wajib as such, but disagreeing with them causes their considerable upset and bother; for example this can go along with their expression of dislike or rejection.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
