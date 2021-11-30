What is the limit of obeying the parents according to the religious law? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about obeying the parents.

Question: To what extent is it Wajib to obey the parents? Must they be obeyed in every aspect even in personal life like choosing the course to study, etc.?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Obeying the parents is not Wajib as such, but disagreeing with them causes their considerable upset and bother; for example this can go along with their expression of dislike or rejection.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA