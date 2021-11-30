Medina: Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque Library has 180,000 books in 21 languages

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: There are some 180,000 books in more than twenty languages in the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque Library in Medina. The library is considered one of the most important places that visitors to the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque are keen to visit.

It aims to offer people the opportunity to acquire skills and expertise, as well as enrich their knowledge, through its diverse range of books in more than 21 languages.

The library houses around 180,000 books and 71 classifications, most of which are books on the prophetic biography with 86 titles, and other specialist administrations and departments.

It also includes a smart digital library offering computers with e-books. Authorities have allocated a location for the library on the north-western roof of the second expansion of the Mosque.