Date :Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 | Time : 17:36 |ID: 239310 | Print

Photos: Cycling in solidarity with Palestinian people held in Argentina

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Cycling in solidarity with Palestinian people held in Argentina on 27.11.2021.

You might also like
World cup 2018: Nigeria may go to the next round
Masuma Assad de Paz, President of Union of Argentine Muslim Women (UMMA) "Islam is very bigger than what we think": Interview with Masuma Assad de Paz (Part 1)
"Many Argentina Muslims wear hijab and participate in society”: Interview with Masuma Assad de Paz (Part 2)
Alireza Faghani: Too soon to talk about officiating World Cup final
Pope calls on Latin America to fight ‘colonizations,’ realize its destiny
"Hijab Is Identity And Acts as Flag of Islam"/ Interview With Sofía Castro, Argentinian Muslim Woman
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *