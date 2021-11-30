Website launched to commemorate French Scholar of Islamic Studies
SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A group of researchers in France have launched a website to introduce the thoughts and achievements of French Scholar on Islamic studies, Louis Massignon. The website has collected the works and speeches of Massignon, seeking to introduce him as one of the pioneers in interfaith dialogue, according to the Iranian cultural office in France.
A Catholic Christian, Massignon tried to understand Islam and introduce it to others and hence managed to produce a profound effect on the West’s view of Islam. In one of his last works, the Scholar was gathering thousands of notes from different languages about Hazrat Zahra (SA), the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), to write one of his major books. However, the book was completed after his death by a number of French scholars.
He has been one of the most influential lecturers on Iranian Philosopher and Sociologist Ali Shariati. Born on July 25, 1883, Massignon was a pioneer of Catholic-Muslim mutual understanding. Reviewing his biography, one can note titles such as soldier, diplomat, lecturer, scholar, and mystic among others. He passed away on October 31, 1962.
The launched website can be accessed from here.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!