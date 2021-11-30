Website launched to commemorate French Scholar of Islamic Studies

A Catholic Christian, Massignon tried to understand Islam and introduce it to others and hence managed to produce a profound effect on the West’s view of Islam. In one of his last works, the Scholar was gathering thousands of notes from different languages about Hazrat Zahra (SA), the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), to write one of his major books. However, the book was completed after his death by a number of French scholars.

He has been one of the most influential lecturers on Iranian Philosopher and Sociologist Ali Shariati. Born on July 25, 1883, Massignon was a pioneer of Catholic-Muslim mutual understanding. Reviewing his biography, one can note titles such as soldier, diplomat, lecturer, scholar, and mystic among others. He passed away on October 31, 1962.

