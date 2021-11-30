Final results of Iraqi elections announces

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Electoral Commission (IEC) announced today (Tuesday) the final results of the parliamentary elections, according to which Sadr movement won 73 seats, Mohammed al-Halbousi-led coalition won 37 seats and Nouri al-Maliki won 33 seats. They were ranked first to third, respectively.

The commission announced that the number of voters in the parliamentary elections reached more than 9 million.

Noting that the judiciary has finalized its decision on complaints approved by the commission’s bar, the commission noted that the total number of voters was more than 22 million.

Emphasizing that we have acted in accordance with the law in announcing the election results, the Iraqi Electoral Commission added: “All the final results of the winners and losers of the elections have been published through the official website of this commission.”

“Complaints have made five changes in Baghdad, Ninawa, Erbil, Kirkuk and Basra,” Jalil Adnan, chairman of the Iraqi Electoral Commission’s Legal Council, told a news conference today (Tuesday).

Based on these results, the Al-Fatah coalition led by Hadi Al-Amiri has won 17 seats.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English