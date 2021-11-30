Date :Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 | Time : 23:41 |ID: 239368 | Print

Jordan reacts to desecration of Ibrahimi Mosque by head of Israeli regime

SHAFAQNA- The Jordanian Foreign Ministry has called the arrival of Israeli regime leader Isaac Herzog to the Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank city of Hebron a violation of “international law” and “support for extremism.”

Israeli regime leader Isaac Herzog, along with a group of settlers’ leaders, entered the Ibrahimi Mosque under strict security measures and desecrated it.

In this regard, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the statements of the Minister of Religious Affairs of the Israeli regime against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

