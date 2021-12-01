Introducing the app: Tech to help people with disabilities

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- BlindSquare, and Be My Eyes and programs like BrailleNote Touch help visually impaired people move through the world and complete activities.

Some innovators and companies are working to tackle that problem with digital tools and technologies designed to be usable by anyone, regardless of ability.

BlindSquare, built by Finland-based developer Ilkka Pirttimaa is one such example and used by more than 60,000 people in 186 countries, and available in 26 languages, the app utilizes Open Street Map and Foursquare data to help people who are visually impaired navigate the streets and communities around them.

Another tool aimed at increasing access for the blind is Be My Eyes, an app that connects people with visual impairments to sighted volunteers and company representatives for assistance through a live video call to complete everyday tasks.

AccessNow is a visually accessible, user-contributed app and website that maps and reviews places based on their accessibility, so people know ahead of time which places or platforms are not accessible.

Source: bloomberg

