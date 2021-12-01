Is seeking knowledge important in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – The importance and endeavour for reaching any goal is proportional to that goal, and because any human being with own God’s given innate nature, considers the importance of science and knowledge to be higher than anything else, the value of the one who seeks knowledge is the highest of values. And as Islam is a religion that is based on innate nature (Fitrat), undoubtedly gives the highest values to the seekers of knowledge. The holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: The one who seeks knowledge (study) is popular with God, the knowledge and the human being is from the same thing. The one who runs away from knowledge in fact is running away from himself/herself. The best of frame of mind makes the human being eager (keen) for knowledge [1].

[1] Ta’aa’lim-e-Islam, Allamah Tabatabaei (RA), Page 208.