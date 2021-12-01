What is the ruling on Khoms of an object sold on credit? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Khoms of an object sold on credit.

Question: What is the ruling on Khoms of the money received from an object which was bought with the income of middle of the year and (then) sold on credit with the money to be received from the sale after the Khoms year?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The cash price of the object at the time of transaction is considered as the income of the year of the deal; and the profit for the credit sale is included in the income of the year of the credit sale.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA