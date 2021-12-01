Saudi consulate in Afghanistan reopens

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia reopens consular section of its embassy in Afghanistan.

The Saudi government said in a statement that it had reopened the consular section of its embassy in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The consular section of the embassy in Kabul was reopened on Tuesday (November 30th), in line with Saudi Arabia’s desire to provide all consular services to the brotherly people of Afghanistan, the ministry said in a statement.

Last summer, following the Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan, many countries suspended their consular services in Afghanistan.

Earlier, following the reopening of the UAE embassy in Kabul, some Arab media reported the possibility of reopening the Saudi embassy in Afghanistan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English