Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman: We support Iraqi legal process

SHAFAQNA- “What is important for Iran regarding Iraq is a democratic and peaceful transfer of power in this country, and certainly the educated and mature people of Iraq will not allow their achievements to be destroyed by some extremist groups, external interference or internal conspiracies,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said in an interview with Shafaqna.

Following protests over Iraq’s early parliamentary results and political unrest, the Iraqi Electoral Commission announced the final results of the election yesterday, with Sadr winning 73 seats, the Mohammed Al-Halbusi-led coalition with 37 seats, and the Coalition for the Rule of Law led by Nouri Al-Maliki with 33 seats, came in first to third respectively.

Following the re-announcement of the election results, some Iraqi political parties continue to object to the results, stressing their strong opposition to the final results of the parliamentary elections and the continuation of a lawsuit in federal court for its annulment.

Iraqi sovereignty should not be questioned by foreign interference

In an interview with Shafaqna, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that with the consent and sympathy of all elected representatives of the Iraqi people, we will see the formation of a new government in this country. Iran has always insisted on maintaining stability and calm in Iraq, and it is important for Iran that Iraqi sovereignty is not called into question by foreign interference.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said about the possibility of continuing protests of some political parties against the election results and Iran’s recommendation: “What is important for Iran regarding Iraq is a democratic and peaceful transfer of power in that country. What we see today as the process of government and nation-building in Iraq is the result of the resistance of the Iraqi people and youth. Certainly, the educated and mature people of Iraq will not allow their achievements to be harmed by some extremist groups or those who want to destroy these achievements through foreign interference or internal conspiracies.”

Iran supports a stable, united and strong Iraq

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Iran supports a stable, united and strong Iraq. Khatibzadeh called the development and strengthening of Iran-Iraq relations a continuous matter and said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, with the support of Iraq, is ready to cooperate in the path of comprehensive growth and development of the two countries. Iran and Iraq agreed on various areas, including economic relations, civilization, cultural interactions, media, art, and so on.”

We support the legal processes in Iraq

Khatibzadeh said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a neighbor of Iraq, has always been by Iraq’s side, and Iran-Iraq relations are a multi-layered, multidimensional, deep and historical relationship that has created entanglement in various aspects, and it is natural that this entanglement has requirements, including our full support for the legal process in Iraq, and we will continue to do so in the future.

The expulsion of the occupying forces was a decisive decision of the Iraqi parliament and people, we are with them

Khatibzadeh also referred to the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and said: “It was the firm decision of the parliament and the people of this country that the United States should stop occupying and leave Iraqi territory. We are with the Iraqi people in expelling the occupying forces.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English